WRH CEO warns newest wave of the pandemic could strain hospitals

Officials with Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) are warning the next wave of the pandemic could put additional strain on local hospitals.

As traces of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket in wastewater across Ontario, the hospital warns Windsor-Essex could be in for a heavy wave, but not quite crisis territory. There are also warnings that the full extent of the pandemic’s new wave won’t be known until cases hit hospitals, which should be around 2 weeks after they’re first detected.

WRH President and CEO David Musyj, says it’s not news anyone wants to hear, but the worst of the newest wave has yet to be seen.

“This is something nobody wants to hear. I don’t want to hear about it, I don’t even want to talk about it, but we have an obligation to share this information. We don’t want to raise this as a crisis, but things are not tracking in the direction we want them to be tracking.”

Dr. Wassim Saad is Chief of Staff at WRH. He says recent provincial decisions to lift covid-19 safety measures may not be the nail in the coffin for hospitals.

“Those that are elderly and at higher risk, and recognize that in themselves, are continuing to wear the masks. And so, if it’s generally the younger, low risk population that’s being unmasked, and getting infected, but not ending up in hospital, I think most people would accept that trade-off,” Sadd said.

Meanwhile, Chief Nursing Executive Karen Riddell says she’s confident local hospitals will manage this wave of the pandemic, but it’s going to be a tight fit with a surgical backlog being cleared.

“We’re actually right now at minus 5 beds. We have more patients waiting for a bed in the hospital than we have beds for. If the volume of COVID coming in spikes up, then we’re going to have to ramp down surgery,” said Riddell

CEO David Musyj says he shares concerns from Windsor’s Medical Officer of Health that provincial health measures like masking were lifted too early, but what the future holds is unknown.



