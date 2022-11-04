WRH concerned about number of beds as 'triple threat flu season' arrives

Local Hospitals are working towards meeting the demand for services and bed spaces as they prepare for the "triple threat flu season."

Concerns are rising as the increase of Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 is expected in the winter.

According to the Windsor Regional Hospital, the lack of beds and pressure on the health care system is caused by sicker patients and patients that are staying in the hospital two days longer than they would in 2019.

The hospital is also admitting 20 per cent of patients coming through emergency room doors, a 5 per cent increase from two years prior.

In 2019, the hospital averaged around seven admitted people waiting for an inpatient bed, but as of October 2022, that number has increased to around 37 people waiting for beds due to offload delays.

Chief Nursing Executive of Windsor Regional Hospital Karen Riddell says they have been preparing for flu season in advance.

"We've opened up every available bed in the hospital so we're running just under 60 additional beds in the hospital from our baseline funded beds and we've got about 18 beds of those that are not yet funded but we're working with the ministry to fund those."

Riddell says they want to avoid ramping down surgeries due to the lack of beds.

"What we're trying to avoid doing is if we don't have enough space, then we would have to look at ramping down surgeries and procedures again, which we don't want to do because we're still catching up from COVID."

CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj says every single bed is an important one during this time.

"Our number of alternative levels of care, it would be nice if it was lower of course but is low compared to others across the province between our two camps. So Bill 7 even for ourselves has created some capacity in Windsor-Essex already."

Influenza and RSV are expected to skyrocket in Ontario in early December while COVID-19 numbers are projected to increase in January.

According to the Windsor Regional Hospital, the Met Campus is at 112 per cent capacity and the Ouellette Campus is at 110 per cent as of Nov. 3 2022.

