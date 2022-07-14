WRH dealing with COVID-19 outbreak at Met campus unit

Windsor Regional Hospital is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 on the 7 North unit at the Met campus.

Officials say to date, eight patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on this unit.

The majority of patients are currently not experiencing any symptoms, and all patients are being monitored for any signs and symptoms while being actively being tested for COVID-19.

In order to reduce the likelihood of spread, and to protect their patients, staff and visitors, officials are restricting visitation to two fully vaccinated visitors per patient on 7 North for the duration of the outbreak.

All visitors have to comply with masking requirements.

Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, they're recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Officials report that precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they're symptomatic or not.