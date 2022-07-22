WRH dealing with more COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor Regional Hospital officials report they're experiencing more COVID-19 outbreaks at various units across two campuses: 7 North and 6 North at the Met Campus, and 7 East and 6 West at Ouellette Campus.

To date, 19 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the outbreak units but officials say the majority of patients are not currently experiencing any symptoms.

All patients are being monitored for any signs and symptoms and are actively being tested for COVID-19.

Officials say the majority of transmission has been limited to individuals that have shared a room.

For the safety of the public, they're strongly recommending that unvaccinated individuals do not visit units that are under outbreak.

All visitors must comply with masking requirements as well.

Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, officials are recommending that anyone discharged from the hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early. All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.