WRH extending visitor hours and doubling number of caregivers

The Windsor Regional Hospital is extending visitor hours and will be doubling the amount of caregivers who can rotate visits in their campuses.

Visitor hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exclusion of Critical Care units and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Critical Care units only.

Starting Monday March 21, the hospitals Met, Ouellette and the Regional Cancer Centre campuses will allow four essential caregivers chosen by the patient to rotate during their stay.

For patients in palliative care, the hospital will allow up to eight essential caregivers during the day.

The WRH will also allow eight essential care givers for those who are in end of life care, or have a planned withdrawal of life support.

The use of masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test will continue to be required for caregivers and visitors.