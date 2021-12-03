WRH has replaced majority of terminated staff

Windsor Regional Hospital has made significant progress in filling a number of vacancies as a result of terminations issued due to the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A hospital spokesperson says that of the 57 terminated positions, 48 have been filled already.

All but three Registered Nursing positions still need to be filled.

On Oct. 7, 57 employees and six professional staff were informed that their employment had been terminated; or their privileges have been suspended, with a recommendation going forward that their privileges be revoked or terminated.

The move was made after they failed to meet a deadline to receive at least one dose of a vaccine.

A total of 4,155 employees or 98.5 per cent the hospital's workers and professional staff are fully vaccinated or complied with the policy. The nursing section of its staff, which includes registered nurses, registered practical nurses and nurse practitioners, had a compliance rate of 99 per cent.