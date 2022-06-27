WRH increasing allowable number of visitors and removing active screening

Windsor Regional Hospital officials have announced they're opening up visitation to allow two essential caregivers to visit with a patient at a time, while also requiring those who visit to "self screen" for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any WRH campus.

Further to amended guidance from the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario, effective July 1st, anyone who comes to visit patients at WRH will no longer be "actively" screened at campus entrances for COVID symptoms or to immediately provide proof of vaccination/recent negative PCR test to enter the hospital.

However, officials are asking anyone entering the building to continue to self-screen for symptoms of COVID, and those who come to visit may also be asked to provide proof of at least a second dose vaccination or a negative community-based PCR (polymerase chain reaction test) or antigen test result taken within 3 days before their visit.

Symptoms for self screening are as follows:

- Fever/chills

- New/worse cough

- New/worse shortness of breath

- Decrease/loss of smell or taste

- Sore throat

- Runny nose/nasal congestion

- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

- Tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 10 days

- Exposure to a COVID-19 positive case in the previous 10 days (without a mask)

- Have been told to quarantine by a physician, PHAC, CBSA or the Public Health unit

No visitation is allowed for patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID-19 receiving an aerosol-generating procedure. Limited exemptions are available for parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.