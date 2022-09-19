WRH making changes to treat mental health patients

Some policies and procedures have been changed at Windsor Regional Hospital in the aftermath of a 2018 police-involved shooting that claimed the life of a city man.

The changes were shared during Day 6 of testimony at a coroner's inquest looking into the death of Matthew Mahoney.

The 33-year-old, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was shot during a violent confrontation with Windsor police officers.

Jonathan Foster, Vice-President of Emergency, Renal and Mental Health Services, told the inquest that a meeting was held on May 8, 2018, to discuss Mahoney's care and discharge to see what could have been done differently.

Windsor Regional Hospital is designated a Scheduled 1 facility, meaning they handle anyone being brought in under the Mental Health Act. In 2017, they had a psychiatrist on-call but now they have someone on-site 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

When a patient is now brought into the emergency room under a Form 1 under the Mental Health Act, which involves some threatening harm to themselves or others, they will be addressed by a Mental Health Assessment Unit. The unit was formed in 2020 and includes additional nurses in the ER to address mental health patients.

As part of the updated policy, a social worker will be encouraged to make contact with the family of a mental health patient to gather information, but a decision will have to be made if its beneficial or detrimental to the patients care to have family members involved.

Earlier in the inquest, the family of Matthew Mahoney indicated they made attempts to speak with the psychiatrist and healthcare workers treating him, but were not able to because Mahoney had requested no information about his case be shared with family members under the Personal Health Information Protection Act.

While other recommendations are still being implemented, resources remain a key issue when it comes to anyone being discharged.

Jonathan Foster, Vice-President of Emergency, Renal and Mental Health Services, told the inquest that on average they deal with 6 to 15 mental health patients a day but providing care after they leave is difficult.

"Once the patient is discharged, we have no resources for them to go to, we're often discharging them to a waiting list," he says.

Foster indicated out-patient mental health services in the community have a six month to one-year long waiting list for service but believes the recommendations they are working to implement will make a difference.

"We know there are gaps in our services that we have to work toward," he says. "These are good innovations through difficult resource issues and we will continue to work on that."

On March 21, 2018, Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Place alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer was stabbed during the altercation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

The inquest is scheduled to hear from 18 witnesses over 10 days.

Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.