WRH monitoring international shortage of contrast dye used for diagnostic scans

Delays on non-emergency CT, cardiac angiograms, and diagnostic imaging scans are to be expected due to an international contrast dye shortage.

The dye is known as iodinated contrast dye and is used in diagnostic imaging scans.

According to a release from the Windsor Regional Hospital, hospital officials were made aware of the shortage on Friday, May 27 and will be mitigating and restricting the use of the dye until further notice.

The hospital says the shortages are due to GE Healthcare, a major global supplier of the dye located in China, recently shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The plant is currently re-opened at 60 per cent capacity and is not expected to go to full capacity for several weeks.

Orders are still being made by WRH, but they anticipate 50 per cent of their normal shipment.

The hospital will contact patients with upcoming appointments delayed by the dye shortages.