WRH officials lay out next steps for new acute care hospital after reaching significant milestone

Now that the New Windsor-Essex acute care hospital project has achieved a major planning milestone, with the submission of its Stage 1.3 plan to the Ministry of Health, work continues on making sure those plans will be ready when approval comes from the province.

Hospital officials announced the milestone on Monday, and provided further details about what exactly it means and the next steps in the process.

President and CEO David Musyj says a lot of work has to be done before shovels go in the ground in 2026, especially with respect to detailed drawings which will form the basis for the RFP process.

Meetings are currently scheduled for May with the Ministry of Health, and Musyj says the next stage in the project could morph a bit because they're looking at different ways of working with a general contractor.

"And engaging them a little more earlier in the process like what they've done with other hospital projects that are right in front of us in the province, that being Trillium and Ottawa, and we're going to see if we're going to move towards that type of process or if we're going to be more in the normal formalized process," he said.

He says at the current time they can't release any updates to the cost estimates due to the process with the ministry, but did say that due to current inflation rates and what is projected that the number is higher than what they estimated years ago.

Musyj added that you don't want to give an exact detailed number ahead of a tendering process.

"The number that is being bounced around, but again it's so tentative, is larger than what we had previously estimated just because of inflation, because of supply chain issues, and because it's been so long since this project was first envisioned and when the first cost estimates came forward."

Musyj says when they're in a position to be able to give some general numbers they will, but it's just too early at this point.

He says the hospital hit its target by getting Stage 1.3 to the government in April, and now they're looking to work with the government to moving the project forward.

In terms of what's included in this phase, Musyj says they've planned and built out space in their submission but things could change as the process moves along.

"In general what we're going to end up with is going to be very similar to what we have, but yes, there could be changes and that's part of the planning process with the ministry," he continued. "Having those discussions on, from their point of view, what they will support and working on that."

Musyj says the Ministry of Health recognizes the timeline they're operating under, and officials are hopeful that approval on the most recent stage submitted this week could come within the next few months.

Ministry approval is required before proceeding to Stage 2, detailed planning, where the teams will further develop the plans and initiate the tendering process to select a company to complete the plans and build the hospital.