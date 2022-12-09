WRH officials worried about a spike in flu, RSV cases after the holidays

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital is 'hopeful' that influenza and RSV will soon begin slowing down but is worried we could see a spike in cases after the holiday season.

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says November was busy and they hope the influenza and RSV numbers begin to peak in the next few weeks and then begin to go down.

According to figures released Thursday to the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors, the number of inpatient admissions due to influenza jumped to 116 in November compared to 27 in October. Officials are also projecting the number of admissions to increase to 129 in December.

The number of RSV admissions increased to 71 in November from 22 cases in October. Officials project the number of admissions will drop to 52 in December.

As of Thursday, Dec. 8, 15 of the 16 beds in the Paediatric Unit at the hospital's Met Campus were occupied with 11 patients receiving care due to respiratory issues, a mix of influenza and RSV.

Musyj says the numbers in the Paediatric Unit are stabilizing but the figures bounce around on a given day.

"With respects to how many patients we have admitted and how many are coming to the emergency department. It's very variable and the concern is will the holidays increase the variability when the children are home and interacting with others," he says.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. In adults and older, healthy children, RSV symptoms are mild and typically mimic the common cold. In severe cases, RSV infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Musyj is hopeful that we're going to hit a peak and the admission numbers will start going down.

"Historically the holidays has resulted in an influx of patients post-holiday that got together and acquired influenza, etc.," he says. "Will that happen again and prolong the drop of influenza and RSV? There's a good possibility."

Musyj says they hope people take steps like avoiding large groups, washing their hands regularly and, if possible, wear a mask to keep these numbers down for their own health and the health of others.

"It's supposed to start going down around the next couple of weeks. However, historically, that hasn't been the case immediately post the holidays. I guess we'll have to see which chart wins out, I guess," he adds.

The number of admissions FOR COVID-19 went from 105 in October, down to 83 in November. The number of admissions WITH COVID-19 went from 80 in October to 65 in November.