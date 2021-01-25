WRH Pauses COVID-19 Vaccinations due to Shortage

Windsor Regional Hospital has been forced to cancel new vaccinations and pause second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say they learned expected deliveries of the Pfizer CVx vaccine would be reduced by half Saturday and were directed to pause the start of new vaccinations by the province.

On Monday, the province advised the hospital that a further shortage of the vaccine would require the postponement of second doses as well.

According to the release, the hospital is, "very close to completing Phase 1 of the Ontario government's vaccination plans. This has resulted in inoculating all but 10 per cent or less of the long-term care and retirement home staff, congregate care staff, essential caregivers, higher risk local Indigenous populations, and Windsor-Essex hospital staff who wanted the vaccine."

Windsor Regional Hospital says 7,091 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Windsor-Essex with 2,154 receiving their second injection.

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad will be on The Morning Drive with Mike and Lisa to talk about the issue.