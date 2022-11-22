WRH President and CEO says Bill 7 working locally

The President and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital says the province's Bill 7 isn't perfect but it's working locally.

The controversial law that could see patients who opt to stay in hospital while waiting for a long-term care spot charged $400 per day came into effect in Ontario on Sunday, but the overall legislation has actually been in effect for a few months now.

The law also allows for patients to be moved to care facilities up to 150 kilometres away from their homes for residents of Northern Ontario, and 70 kilometres away for residents of southern Ontario.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, David Musyj says what they're talking about is patients that have been discharged from acute care and it's been indicated that the most appropriate place for them is a long term care home.

He says the process up to this point has been individuals select homes that they want to go to but if they're not available they stay in the hospital even though they've been effectively discharged from acute care.

"What happens then unfortunately is those individuals coming into the emergency department, and especially those who have been admitted to an acute care bed, wait in the emergency department which backs up the emergency department and acute care."

Musyj says it is a big moment in someone's life when they have to leave their historical home and move to a long term care home.

He says there are many reasons why someone might want to stay in hospital but that it's just not a great environment for an elderly person to be in an acute care bed.

"We don't have the activities that a long term care home has. We don't have the ability for people to go to a dining room to eat, let alone play bingo or other activities and engage with other residents. We don't have that, we have rooms with multiple patients in them and staring at walls," he said.

Musyj says previously they had 30 ALC patients waiting for long term care in the hospital, but that number is now down to 14 just by the use of this legislation.

In talking to people on the ground, Musyj believes it's opened up more discussions among families about the possibilities, be it in a long term care home or getting the appropriate care at their own homes.

"We've seen positive benefits, Hotel Dieu the same, Erie Shores the same. I've talked to other colleagues across the province and they're all seeing the benefits of this," he continued. "The $400 charge is a last, last, last, resort and moving someone 70kms away from their home is also a last, last, last resort."

Musyj says having the additional 16 or so acute car beds available at this time with what they're facing with the trifecta of viruses' in the community is massive because every bed is important.