WRH President Calls Provincial Vaccine Requirements 'Positive Step Forward

Ontario has announced a plan requiring health and education workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take part in regular testing, but the shots are still not mandatory.

Windsor Regional Hospital rolled out a similar policy weeks ago and president and CEO David Musyj says it's a positive step forward as the province works to emerge from the pandemic.

"We've done a lot of that work already in the community with respect to ourselves and talking to the college and university, the other health care institutions are very similar in their approach now at this stage. So that's positive and this reinforces it."

Musyj goes on to say the provincial directive helps strengthen the hospital's mandate.

"Individuals will debate our ability to do this. Now the ability is in the form of a government directive that verifies and supports exactly what we announced three weeks ago," he adds. "So we took some bullets for the last three weeks, but this verifies that we were on the right track."

According to Musyj, vaccination rates among staff at the hospital have been increasing.

"A positive side impact from all of this is our vaccination rate for our staff before we announced this was running at about 85 per cent to 90 per cent. Now we're seeing it run at about 95 per cent," he says. "It has increased our staff vaccination rates up to this point."

The provincial plan also makes available third doses of the vaccine or booster shots for high-risk patients and long-term care and retirement home residents starting as early as this week.