WRH Receives Fourth Pfizer Vaccine Shipment

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has received its fourth shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The shipment was suppose to arrive Tuesday but was delayed due to the weather.

The hospital says to date, it has received more than 16,575 doses of the vaccine.

Wednesday's shipment includes roughly 3,900 doses.

According to a hospital release, the latest shipment will allow for the completion of all second doses and also allow more individuals to be vaccinated with first doses in accordance with the province's prioritization plan.

Since late December, more than 7000 individuals in the region have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Second doses are scheduled to be completed by the end of day on February 21.

The hospital received its first shipment on December 21, the second shipment on January 5 and the third shipment on January 12.