WRH Releases Holiday Guidelines for Staff

Windsor Regional Hospital is recommending some guidelines for staff during the holiday season.

Hospital Spokesperson Steve Erwin says it's important to ensure all staff are aware of the guidelines regarding holiday gatherings and travel.

In a normal year, Erwin says there would typically be staff gatherings or potlucks which he says this year, the hospital just can't facilitate.

"We have to keep social distancing in mind, everyone has to wear their PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] as much as possible. We tried to give staff some tips on things they could do internally," he adds. "Does it mean you can decorate a door to an office? Yes, of course you can."

When it comes to outside the hospital, Erwin says all staff need to lead by example.

"Practicing what we preach and what the health unit preaches everyday and for the holiday season that's going to limit your gatherings," he says. "Think of a year a go when you could have those big parties and events and things like that. We just can't do that right now."

Erwin says Windsor Regional Hospital, Human Resources is also asking employees to be aware of government travel recommendations.

"Interprovincial travel, which wouldn't be recommended, certainly travel outside of the country is not recommended, and even moving from zone to zone within Ontario," he says. "Because some of our communities are in different status zones, we're in the red zone in Windsor-Essex, moving between zones can be a challenge."

Windsor Regional Hospital is also saying that in-person staff gatherings outside of hospital are not supported due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread.