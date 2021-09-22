WRH reports 140 employees did not meet vaccination deadline

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 140 employees did not meet today's vaccination deadline.

The hospital announced on Sept. 9 that all staff must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 22 or they would be placed on a two-week unpaid leave.

If those staff have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7, their employment will be terminated or their privileges will be suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

As of Wednesday, the hospital reports 3,398 or 96 per cent of its employees are fully vaccinated or have complied with the policy.

Also, 534 or 99 per cent of the professional staff are fully vaccinated or have complied with the policy. Seven of the professional staff that have not complied with the policy with only two of the seven being in the full-time category.

Speaking during a news conference Wednesday, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj said "we can't cope with unvaccinated staff at the hospital but we definitely can cope with vaccinated staff."

Musyj noted that vaccines plus public health measures are the proven way through this pandemic. He says these tools are available today and they minimize the risk greatly.

"Not only our patients in the community but our own staff. That's why this is the right thing to do, and that's why 96 per cent of our professional staff and employees have embraced this and agree, this is what we need to do," he added.

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, said he spoke to a number of staff members who were hesitant to get vaccinated due to a variety of legitimate health concerns.

"You're still going to have some of those who either will not be convinced or don't want to be convinced, don't believe the science or believe the vaccines are what they are. Unfortunately they will not be vaccinated by Oct. 7 but there is constant engagement with everyone," he said.

The hospital is making plans staffing plans in the event the remaining employees are not vaccinated by the Oct. 7 deadline which includes replacement through recruitment.

Of the 140 employees who have not complied with the policy, the hospital says 84 are considered clinical staff and 56 are considered non-clinical staff.