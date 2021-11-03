WRH's PUMA Clinic has served over 3,500 patients in two months

Windsor Regional Hospital's PUMA Clinic has now received over 3,500 patients in the two months since it began operation.

As of Nov. 1, the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic has received 3,549 patients since it opened on Aug. 31.

The PUMA Clinic is operating out of the hospital's former Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre and is designed to treat children under the age of 17 by offering COVID-19 testing and urgent care medical assessment based on potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Kelly Heron is the Director of Surgical Inpatient Services at Windsor Regional Hospital and oversees the PUMA Clinic.

She says the clinic seeing an average of 60 to 70 patients a day.

"We've actually adjusted our appointments from the start to make sure we're available more so toward the after school hours to fit the needs of the population we're intending to serve," she says.

Heron says there's no particular day of the week that's busier than another.

"We've been steady but able to keep up with the flow," says Heron.

The clinic is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. but all visits must be scheduled, walk-ins are not allowed due to the high demand.

To book an appointment online visit wrh.on.ca/COVID19AssessmentCentre

You can also book an appointment by calling 519-973-4443. Phones are answered Monday - Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.