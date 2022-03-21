WRH'S Together We Build virtual town hall meets get underway

Windsor Regional Hospital's Together We Build virtual town hall meetings begin on Monday, March 21.

As heard on AM800 earlier this month, WRH is inviting residents to a virtual town hall series allowing them to leave their input on the new hospitals layout and planning for different programs and services.

The first meeting will focus on feedback for Emergency Services and will begin at 7pm.

The 11 virtual town hall meetings will span from March 21 to April 6.

If you would like to be a part of these meetings, visit the Together We Build website.