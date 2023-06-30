WRH says vandals take down Pride flag at Ouellette campus

A pride flag has been removed from Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

The hospital says the flag which was facing Ouellette Avenue was taken down by a trio of vandals early Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, the hospital has contacted Windsor police and a new flag was put up.

The post goes on to say, "At Windsor Regional Hospital, we are committed to being inclusive, treating everyone with dignity and respect and we acknowledge the 2SLGBTQIA+ community’s right to equitable care and treatment."

Windsor-Essex Pride provided the hospital with a new flag.