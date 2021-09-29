WRH standing by vaccination policy despite protest

Windsor Regional Hospital is standing firm on its employee COVID-19 vaccination policy despite a protest outside the hospital.

Over 200 people lined Tecumseh Road East across from the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital Wednesday afternoon to protest the vaccination policy.

A statement on behalf of the hospital leadership states, in part, that they stand by the policy and that "patients and their loved ones expect us to do everything we can to prevent the spread and/or outbreak of COVID-19 within our hospitals, to protect our community, patients and fellow staff and to lead by example. This means ensuring ALL of our employees and professional staff are vaccinated."

Employees at the hospital had until Sept. 22 to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the hospital's vaccination policy, or they would be placed on a two-week unpaid leave.

Staff members who fail to received their first dose by Oct. 7 will have their employment terminated or their hospital privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

Full joint statement from Windsor Regional Hospital from WRH Board Chair Anthony Paniccia, CEO David Musyj and Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad:

"We stand by our WRH Vaccine policy that was unanimously passed by our Medical Advisory Committee and Board of Directors. Patients and their loved ones expect us to do everything we can to prevent the spread and/or outbreak of COVID-19 within our hospitals, to protect our community, patients and fellow staff and to lead by example. This means ensuring ALL of our employees and professional staff are vaccinated. The compliments and gratitude regarding the WRH Vaccine policy far outnumber those who do not support it. We thank the Windsor/Essex community for stepping forward with their appreciation and recognition for the need of this type of policy in a healthcare setting.



To date we are proud to announce 97.3% or 4105 of our staff (employees and professional staff) are now vaccinated or following the policy. There are 113 individuals out of the originally announced 147 staff who remain unvaccinated."