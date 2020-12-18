WRH to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Over Next Two Weeks

Windsor Regional Hospital will be one of 17 more hospitals to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next two weeks.

Ontario is expecting to receive up to 90,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the federal government before the end of the year to continue vaccinating health care workers and essential caregivers who work in hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings caring for seniors.

To prepare for the rollout of these next shipments, the following 17 hospital sites will be receiving the vaccine in addition to UHN in Toronto and The Ottawa Hospital:

Windsor Regional Hospital

London Health Sciences Centre

Grand River Hospital

Halton Healthcare

Hamilton Health Sciences

William Osler Health System

Trillium Health Partners

Southlake Regional Health Centre

Mackenzie Health

Humber River Hospital

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Toronto East Health Network

Unity Health Toronto

Scarborough Health Network

Lakeridge Health

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

According to the Ministry of Health, all of these sites already have the equipment necessary to safely store the Pfizer vaccine at -70 degrees and the required staff are ready to receive and administer vaccines.

Since this vaccine cannot be transferred beyond the initial delivery location at this time, vaccinations will continue to be administered to health care workers in high-risk settings first, such as long-term care homes and hospitals

According to a release from the province, this is part of the initial phase of the government's three-phase vaccine implementation plan that began on December 14 with the initial vaccinations administered at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN), followed by the launch of the pilot project at UHN and The Ottawa Hospital on December 15.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and a record increase of 243 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.