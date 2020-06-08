Wright Wins CHL Rookie of the Year

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that forward Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Rookie of the Year Award.

Wright led all CHL rookies in scoring with 66 points including 39 goals and 27 assists in 58 games competing as the league's youngest and only full-time 2004-born player after being granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada.

The 16-year-old from Burlington was selected first overall by the Frontenacs in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

His 39 goals set a franchise rookie record surpassing the mark of 36 set by Bernie Nicholls back in 1979-80, while his 66 points equal what past exceptional status star forward Connor McDavid of the Erie Otters produced in 63 games back in 2012-13.

In total, Wright put together 17 multi-point performances including his first career hat-trick and four-point effort on February 29 against the Flint Firebirds, and tied for the CHL lead in scoring three overtime winners.

Upon his return from the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he served as captain of Team Canada Black, Wright was appointed an alternate captain for the Frontenacs making him the youngest player to wear an 'A' in CHL history. He will be a top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Wright becomes the first member of the Frontenacs to win the national award since it was first presented in 1988.

Finalists for the award were Dylan Guenther of the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings and Zachary Bolduc of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rimouski Oceanic.



with files from OHL

