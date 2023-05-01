Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29

CALGARY - The writ for the Alberta election has dropped.

Chief electoral officer Glen Resler says voters will head to the polls on May 29 for the province's 31st general election.

He says nearly 20,000 election officers are being recruited to run polls in the 87 constituencies across the province.

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and New Democrat Leader Rachel Notley are both kicking off their campaigns today in Calgary.

The city is expected to be a key battleground in the race.

Both Smith and Notley have been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with both leaders appearing at rallies over the weekend and the NDP releasing a campaign song.