Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement to end strike. No deal yet for actors

LOS ANGELES - A tentative deal has been reached to end Hollywood's writers strike after nearly five months.

The Writers Guild of America reached the deal Sunday with an alliance of studios, streaming services and production companies.

The guild's board and members must approve the agreement before the strike officially ends.

Hollywood's actors remain on strike with no deal yet in the works.

The writers walked off the job May 2 over issues including the size of staffs on shows, long-term payment for their work and the use of artificial intelligence in scripts.

The terms of the new deal were not immediately announced.