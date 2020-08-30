Wrong Place, Wrong Time for an Alleged Drug Dealer

A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing drug charges after getting spotted by police allegedly selling drugs.

On Tuesday, August 25 members of the Property Crimes Unit were in the area of Curry Ave and University Ave for a separate investigation when officers observed the suspect actively trafficking illicit drugs.

The man was arrested without incident and further investigation revealed a quantity of oxycodone pills and crack cocaine as well as Canadian currency.

Johnny Furia is charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.