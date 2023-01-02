Wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway charged with impaired driving after crash

Windsor police say a wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on E.C. Row at Howard Avenue at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes on E.C. Row caused the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say the collision resulted in minor, non-life-threatening injuries to both drivers.

E.C. Row was closed in both directions for a period of time as a result of the collision.

