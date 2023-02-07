WWE bringing SummerSlam to Detroit's Ford Field

Wrestling's hottest night of the summer is coming to Detroit.

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced SummerSlam is coming to Ford Field on Saturday, August 5.

WWE says it's the first time the event is taking place in the state of Michigan since 1993.

It's also the first WWE event to take place at Ford Field since Wrestlemania in 2007.

In a release, Dave Beachnau, the executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission said, "landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region."

He goes on to say, "Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments."

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, April 14.