WWE's 'Raw' is moving to Netflix next year in a major streaming deal

WWE's weekly television show "Raw" will move to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal.

The program that debuted in 1993 has produced 16-hundred episodes to date and features wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley.

The three-hour program currently airs on U-S-A Network and its media rights were considered a hot commodity over the past several months, with many speculating it could land at any number of networks or streaming platforms.

WWE says "Raw" will air on Netflix starting next January in several countries including Canada.

Its documentaries, original series and upcoming projects will be available on Netflix internationally starting in 2025.

