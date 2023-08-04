WWE SummerSlam takes over Detroit's Ford Field
World Wrestling Entertainment is getting ready to takeover Detroit's Ford Field.
The wrestling promotion is hosting its annual SummerSlam event Saturday night.
The event is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the globe to the Motor City.
WWE held a media event Friday morning with superstars at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.
Superstar Chad Gable is part of Alpha Academy with fellow superstars Otis and Maxxine Dupri.
He says Detroit is a great city to host the event.
"I want to tell the fans of Detroit specifically thank-you for having us what a great city to be able to host this in, great area and region of the country," he says. "I feel like we come here all the time and everytime we do it's just steady steady improvement in this part of the country. It's great to be here and it's great to contribute to this city."
Gable says he enjoys performing in Canada and infront of Canadian fans.
"I've done a run of live events, house show matches up there, tag team matches that I had some of the most insane, great crowds every," says Gable. "Canadians love their professional wrestling and we love performing for Canada."
Superstar Otis says he's feeling the excitement for the event.
"The buzz here is like, just walking into our hotel room, everybody is excited, fans are excited, the people working the hotel are excited," says Otis. "It's an atmosphere, doing these appearances you just see the look on everyone's faces, everybody's happy, everybody's excited and that feeds off you for sure."
Superstar Maxxine Dupri wants fans to have fun Saturday night.
"Enjoy every moment, respect what those superstars are doing out there because it's so crazy, there's so much talent and if it's your first show and you're coming to SummerSlam, count your blessings because that is an amazing opportunity," says Dupri.
The main event features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting his title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso.
Another matches include Cody Rhodes squaring off against Brock Lesnar, Finn Bálor challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and Ronda Rousey taking on Shayna Baszler.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the pre show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The event itself begins at 8 p.m.
-
-
-
-
The Inaugural Rocket Mortgage Golf Tournament in Support of W.E. Care for Kids
-