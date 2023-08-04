WWE SummerSlam takes over Detroit's Ford Field

World Wrestling Entertainment is getting ready to takeover Detroit's Ford Field.

The wrestling promotion is hosting its annual SummerSlam event Saturday night.

The event is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the globe to the Motor City.

WWE held a media event Friday morning with superstars at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

Superstar Chad Gable is part of Alpha Academy with fellow superstars Otis and Maxxine Dupri.

He says Detroit is a great city to host the event.

"I want to tell the fans of Detroit specifically thank-you for having us what a great city to be able to host this in, great area and region of the country," he says. "I feel like we come here all the time and everytime we do it's just steady steady improvement in this part of the country. It's great to be here and it's great to contribute to this city."

Gable says he enjoys performing in Canada and infront of Canadian fans.

"I've done a run of live events, house show matches up there, tag team matches that I had some of the most insane, great crowds every," says Gable. "Canadians love their professional wrestling and we love performing for Canada."