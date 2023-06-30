Wyandotte BIA chair expecting big turnout for Canada Day parade 

Saturday is Canada Day and the theme for this year's parade is Maple Leaf Pride.

The parade route will be on Wyandotte Street and start from the corner of Devonshire and Wyandotte, and wrap up at the corner of Aylmer and Wyandotte.

There will be fan zones, cupcakes and entertainment along the parade route.

Larry Horwitz, chairperson for the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association says this is a great opportunity for businesses along the parade route.

"Well it's a real economic generator. It infuses quite a bit of money into the businesses along the route. They all seem to benefit quite a bit from bringing of people from all over the city and the county to the streets, standing there eating, drink and enjoying themselves."

He says Wyandotte Street has close to 75 restaurants with something to offer for everyone.

"You have turkish, arabic, italian, indian and every type of restaurant. We have all kinds of clothing stores whether is unique clothing, antique clothing, used clothing."

Horwitz says he's expecting a big turnout.

"Last year was the first year after COVID and we we're really excited to make it happen. We had tens of thousands of people then. I think it'll only get bigger and better. A lot of merchants are excited. A lot of people can't wait for the parade every year."

The Canada Day parade gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday.