Wyandotte BIA hosting second annual turkey giveaway

A chance for local residents to have a turkey this holiday season.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is hosting its second annual giveaway today of 150 free turkeys.

This annual tradition, done by the Board of Directors, gives those in the community a chance to share a turkey this holiday season.

Turkeys will be available to those who registered online, which was done to prevent people from having to stand outside in the cold, but a small amount will be available for walk-up's.

Larry Horwitz, Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says this is the second year they were able to host this event.

"We're very excited, last year was such a huge success, and it's really an honour and a privilege to be able to continue this tradition of a turkey giveaway to our community during the Christmas/holiday season."

He says there will be some turkey's available for walk-up's.

"We're keeping about 20 per cent for walk-up's. We also, once someone doesn't show if they pre-registered, the people that are walking up and in line will be able to get a turkey as well."

He says he's so happy he can help out the local community.

"We've seen so much in terms of the needs of people in the community and there's a lot that are less fortunate than we are. And this is the time to make them feel good, and let them have a great holiday season with their families. So, this is really a wonderful thing that we're able to do this."

Horwitz adds that he hopes in future years more sponsors will step in to allow for more turkey's to be given away.

The turkeys will be given away at 3 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant, located at 1129 Wyandotte Street East.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi