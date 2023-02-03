Wyandotte Town Centre BIA hires private security as part of pilot project

A pilot project is underway in the Wyandotte area focused on supporting safety for businesses, shoppers and tourists.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association has announced that it has hired private security through Paladin for overnight business district patrol.

It's a three-month pilot project, which the BIA has put $6,000 towards, and it has already been operating for a month.

Chair Larry Horwitz says the street-level watch makes businesses, residents, and visitors in the area feel safer.

He says the program has been very well-received by merchants so far, and will continue to help provide them with a level of comfort and safety for their businesses.

"You could create all kinds of programs, you can have parades, you can have parties and everything else, but if people don't feel comfortable, if people don't feel secure, if people are concerned about coming downtown or to Wyandotte or anywhere throughout the core area they're not going to come," he continued.

"So number one is safety, security and comfort."

The goal of the program is to encourage the vibrancy of the commercial area and provide business owners with an added layer of security and protection.

Horwitz says the security patrols offer a watchful eye without taking action, and if needed depending on the situation, they would call Windsor Police to deal with whatever is happening.

"I think the police do a great job, the security does a good job and their relationship is very good. I think it's something we should've done, and others should've done, a long time ago," he stated.

In the first month they've already dealt with a number of incidents, including a recent case where someone tried to smash in the front door of a business but police were called quickly and the action was stopped.

Horwitz says the security patrol is an extra layer to safety, because police have a lot on their hands and different areas of the city to deal with.

"They can't be proactive as much as they'd like to be, police would love to be totally proactive but they have a lot to do. This just gives them a little hand, where they're not working for them, but this makes things easier. Where if something is taking place sometimes they can be there on time and stop it from happening."

The project is in response to the concerns of the local community, according to Horwitz, as well as the strategic planning for the growth and success of the business district.

He adds that the BIA will look to expand the program and increase funding for it should the positive reviews continue.