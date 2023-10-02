Wyandotte Town Centre BIA hosting Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association will be offering free Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need on Monday, October 2.

"The Board of Directors is honoured and fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back and say ‘thank you' to our community during this season of sharing and gratitude," said Chair Larry Horwitz in a release.

The event is open to the public and no identification or paperwork is needed to collect a free turkey.

The BIA says those who are interested in attending should arrive early as the turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway starts at 3:00 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant, 1129 Wyandotte St E.

Turkeys are limited to one per family.

For more information click here: wtcbia.com.