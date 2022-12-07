Wyandotte Town Centre BIA hosting turkey giveaway

The Wyandotte Town Centre BIA is in the holiday spirit.

Board chair Larry Horwitz says the BIA is hosting a turkey giveaway next week.

"We have to start giving back to our community and the directors of the BIA felt that it was a great move to try and help people and help the businesses at the same time," says Horwitz.

He says 101 turkeys will be handed out on Tuesday, December 13 at Al Sabeel Restaurant on Wyandotte Street East beginning at 3:30pm.

"It's been a rough couple of years with COVID and so many depleted resources and we want to help both the neighbourhood and the residents of Windsor and give them a great Christmas holiday season," he says.

Horwitz also hopes the giveaway attracts people to businesses in the BIA.

"Have people come down and enjoy the 50 plus restaurants and shops and dress stores and all kinds of hair salons and that," says Horwitz. "They're going to have a great time. So it's great for the community and it's great for the people of Windsor, a great holiday season gift."

He says the giveaway is first come, first serve and no identification is needed to receive a turkey.

Al Sabeel Restaurant is located at 1129 Wyandotte St. E.

— with files from Rusty Thomson