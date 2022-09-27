Wyandotte Town Centre BIA to host council candidate session

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association wants to hear from the some of the candidates running in the City of Windsor municipal election.

The association will be hosting a Councillor Candidate question and answer sessions for those seeking the seat in Ward 3 and Ward 4.

The interactive event will give candidates an opportunity to publicly respond to constituent concerns about important issues in the Wyandotte Town Centre district.

A key focus of the discussion is safety and crime prevention including: Safety and security for residents, visitors and businesses, a crime prevention strategy, how to foster a business-friendly environment, and loitering and vandalism.

Larry Horwitz, Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says this is going to give the candidates a chance to explain their positions on issues of a big concern to people in the area.

"Crime prevention strategy, safety and security for residents, visitors and businesses, loitering and vandalism. We're had a real issue with many of those things in the last year or two," he said.

Horwitz says they've had a huge response from the candidates about taking part in this.

"You know, tell us what they're going to do, how they're going to stop broken windows, how they're going clean-up the streets, how they're going to make it much friendlier for businesses to operate."

He says a crime prevention strategy is very important to people in the neighbourhood.

"How to make merchants and visitors, and people who live in the area feel safer," he continued. "I think it's an extremely important, it's the number one issue in the area for all the merchants that have asked for this."

Candidates, business owners, residents, and members of the general public are invited.

The event will take place Thursday, September 29. It starts at 6 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant, 1129 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

The candidates running for the seat in Ward 3 are: Renaldo Agostino, Katherine Cameron, Helmi Charif, Angela Fitzpatrick, Nick Kolasky, Kennedy Mangera, James McCarte, Cynthia Van Vrouwerff, and Brian Yeomans.

The candidates running for the seat in Ward 4 are: Giovanni "John" Abati, Edy Haddad, Gregory Heil, Matt Marchand, Mark McKenzie, Jake Rondot, Kristen Siapas, and Patrick Sutherland.