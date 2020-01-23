Wyandotte Town Centre BIA Willing to Sponsor Parades

At least one business improvement association is interested in sponsoring the Canada Day and Santa Claus parades in Windsor.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is willing to commit $10,000 toward each parade.

Vice-Chair Larry Horwitz says the board of directors met on Tuesday and voted in favour of sponsoring the parades.

Horwitz feels parades are important for the city.

"They create a sense of community, bring people together on holidays, bring families together, show them our core areas and our downtown and create opportunities, excitement and revenue for all the businesses in the core areas," he says.

On Monday, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association announced it would not sponsor the 2020 Canada Day and Santa Claus parades, a $40,000 commitment.

Horwitz says the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA has been in touch with officials the Windsor Parade Corporation, which organize and stage the parades.

He hopes other business improvement associations help sponsor the parades.

"For the parades to basically go down Wyandotte St., start at Ouellette Ave., go down Wyandotte St. and possibly end up in some of the other BIAs such as the Walkerville BIA or the Ford City BIA," says Horwitz.

The Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, David Gramaldi, has called on the city to fund the parades.

In response to that call, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens pointed out that the city already does a lot to facilitate both events, saying "the city can't be everyone's banker."