Wyandotte Town Centre BIA working to create neighbourhood watch to improve safety

The chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association says they are working to create a neighbourhood watch program as part of an overall goal of improving safety and security in the neighbourhood.

Larry Horwitz says like downtown Windsor, like the Walkerville area, they also have issues with drugs, vandalism and loitering.

He says hey want to work with other BIAs and members of City Council to improve security.

"Create an environment where people feel really comfortable to come to the urban areas, to come to Wyandotte, to come to downtown, to come to Walkerville. We're all plagued with the same issues of drugs, loitering and vandalism and we we to do things as a community," he says.

Horwitz, recently re-elected chair of the BIA, says he's already spoken with the Downtown Windsor and the Walkerville BIAs about shared issues.

Larry Horwitz, Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

He says the core areas of any city is what builds a city.

"People move to Windsor because they want to be where there's cool things, fun things and places to go at night. That's what we need to do, we need to change the perception but we need to change the reality as well, not just the perception. I think we're going to work closely with our councillors and our mayor to make it happen," he says.

Horwitz feels they also need to stop putting everybody in the same area because it creates a bad situation and hopes to work with Council to find a solution.

"We're putting everybody on Wyandotte Street that has issues, that have drug issues, that have issues with violence, we have to stop putting them all along Wyandotte Street. Most cities understand you don't put them all in one spot because it creates a bad situation," he adds.

Starting Nov. 5 and running every Saturday until early 2023, the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA will be funding parking at metered locations so that people can park for free within the boundaries of the BIA.