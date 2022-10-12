Wyatt Johnston makes Dallas Stars opening night roster

The Ontario Hockey League's reigning player of the year has made it to 'the show.'

Wyatt Johnston has made the opening night roster of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

The club says the 19-year-old becomes the fifth teenager to play for the Stars since the team moved to Dallas.

Johnston won the OHL scoring title last season, scoring 46 goals and 124 points in 68 games for the Windsor Spitfires.

He'll make his NHL debut when the Stars play the Predators in Nashville Thursday night.