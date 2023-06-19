Wyndham Clark wins 2023 US Open

(Los Angeles, CA) -- Wyndham Clark is celebrating his first major championship.

Clark finished atop the leaderboard at Los Angeles Country Club at 10 under par to win the US Open.

The 29-year-old earns his second victory in his 137th PGA Tour start, after winning the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy finished in second place at nine under par.

Scottie Scheffler earned a third place finish at seven under.

Cameron Smith finished in fourth at six under par.

Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee and Tommy Fleetwood tied for fifth place at five under.

— with files from MetroSource