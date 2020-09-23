Yankees Blow Out Blue Jays 12-1

Gerrit Cole limited the Toronto to five hits over seven innings in his final preparation for the playoffs, and Aaron Hicks drove in three runs in a 12-1 rout over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Cole (7-3) struck out seven and walked none, inducing 11 ground-ball outs and 14 swings and misses. His one mistake was Cavan Biggio's sole homer in the fourth.

Cole finished his first season with the Yankees with a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract as a free agent with the team he rooted for growing up.

He allowed three earned runs in his last 27 innings, dropping his ERA from 3.91 at the end of August after the second of three straight losses that followed 20 consecutive winning decisions.

Cole's surge coincided with the Yankees moving Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for his last four starts. Cole had a 1.00 ERA while pitching to Higashioka (three earned runs in 27 innings) and a 3.91 ERA while pitching to Gary Sanchez (20 earned runs in 46 innings).

Aaron Judge, in a 2-for-17 slump since coming off the injured list, had his first three-hit game since Aug. 8 and the Yankees improved to just 2-10 when not homering. New York had 15 hits and went 8 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

with files from (The Associated Press)