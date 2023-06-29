Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws 1st perfect game since 2012

OAKLAND, Calif. - Domingo German of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

There were three that season but none since until German finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year.

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, German struck out nine against the A's, who have the worst record in the majors.

The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues.

He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.