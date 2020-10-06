Yankees Power Past Rays in Series Opener

Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York's fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 Monday night in the opener of their AL Division Series at Petco Park.

Stanton homered to straightaway centre field on a 2-2 pitch from John Curtiss with one out.

The slugger took several steps with his bat still in his hands as he watched the ball sail through the warm San Diego night before beginning his trot.

A few fans chanted ``Let's Go Yankees!'' from a balcony on an office building just beyond right field of the mostly empty ballpark.

Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge hit the tying and go-ahead home runs off Blake Snell in the fifth inning.

Clint Frazier hit an impressive shot into the second deck in left in the third.

The Bronx Bombers became the first team in American League history to hit a grand slam in back-to-back playoff games.

Gio Urshela did it in Game 2 of the first-round sweep of Cleveland. Two NL teams have done it, the 1977 Dodgers and 2011 Diamondbacks.

The Yankees set a franchise record by hitting at least three home runs in three straight post-season games. They are the second team to do in baseball history after the Rays did it in four straight in 2008.

with files from (The Associated Press)