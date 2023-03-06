Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he "took that hit like Pacquiao."

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year's Oscars.

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," streamed live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, marked Netflix's first foray into live streaming.

Near the start of Rock's set, he joked: "Anybody who says words hurt hasn't been punched in the face."