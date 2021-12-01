Young Canadians file suit against federal over minimum voting age

Several young Canadians are taking the federal government to court in an effort to strike down the minimum voting age.

They argue that denying citizens under the age of 18 the right to vote in federal elections is unconstitutional.

They contend the minimum voting age violates two sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They say one section of the charter guarantees the right to vote for all Canadian citizens without an age qualification.

The Canada Elections Act sets the minimum age for federal elections at 18.

Thirteen youth from across the country ranging in age from 12 to 18 are part of suit, which hasn't been tested in court.