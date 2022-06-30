Young Chatham woman dies in house fire

A 22-year old Chatham woman is dead following a house fire in the municipality.

On Saturday June 25th around 3:50am, crews were called to 149 Edgar Street and after extinguishing the fire they found the victim, Bayli Sellars, deceased.

The Ontario Fire Marshalls Office and the Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Unit have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The probe is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says it "offers condolences to the family and friends of Bayli."