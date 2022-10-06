Young girl in hospital after being hit by a car in LaSalle

A seven-year-old LaSalle girl remains in hospital after being hit by a car.

LaSalle Police say it happened Wednesday before 4pm on Matchette Road.

The girl and other students had just gotten off a school bus on Kenwood Boulevard and were walking home.

Police say the girl suddenly darted across Matchette Road as a vehicle was passing by. The driver tried to swerve, but the girl ran into the passenger side of the car and was thrown to the ground.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

There's been no word on girl's condition.