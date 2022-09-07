Young girl involved in ATV accident transferred to a Detroit hospital

A 12-year-old girl involved in an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident has been transferred to a Detroit hospital.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the girl was sent to the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Police say she was first transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but her condition has stabilized.

The girl was hit by an ATV in Essex Tuesday night around 6pm on a property near Dunn Road in Colchester.

Police say a group of young people were riding off-road vehicles together when the girl was struck on a trail.

