Young girl struck by vehicle near scene of ongoing Ambassador Bridge blockade

A young girl has been hit by a vehicle near the scene of the ongoing blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to the Windsor Police Service, she was struck at the intersection of Tecumseh Rd. W. and Huron Church Rd. just after 8:30pm Friday.

Police say the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An adult male driver was arrested for leaving the scene of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.