Young LaSalle man facing criminal charges after single vehicle crash

A young LaSalle man is facing criminal charges after a single vehicle collision Monday night.

Police say the collision happened at Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle was demolished after crashing into a utility pole.

Police say the investigation determined that the driver was operating the vehicle with more than two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The driver was not seriously injured and no one else was in the vehicle.

He has been released from custody and his driver’s licence was automatically suspended for a period of 90 days.

Police say despite the damage to the vehicle, it was automatically impounded for a period of seven days.